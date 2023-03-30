County closures for Cesar Chavez Day Holiday

Last updated 3/30/2023 at 2:02pm

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Friday, March 31 for Cesar Chavez Day.

All essential services such as Sheriff’s Department patrols and animal control emergency response will continue during the holiday.

County parks, preserves and campgrounds will be open during normal business hours.

Facilities at several County Parks will be closed and Fallbrook Community Center will be closed.

All county public health clinics will be closed March 31.

County offices will resume normal hours on Monday, April. 3.