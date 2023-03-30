GI Film Festival San Diego reveals 2023 film lineup, May 15-20

GI Film Festival attendees will have the opportunity to hear from filmmakers, film subjects, actors and subject-matter experts.

SAN DIEGO – Organizers of the GI Film Festival San Diego announce this year's film lineup to screen at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park from May 15-20. The lineup features 31 films, including narrative shorts, full-length documentaries and student films.

Attendees will enjoy both local and international films, as well as world premieres, first-time filmmakers and female-directed films. GI Film Festival San Diego features a diverse lineup of films to bring together civilians, military allies and veterans to enjoy films for, by and about our service members.

Every year, the GI...