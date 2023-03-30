Banquet recognizes Warriors boys basketball players

Last updated 3/30/2023 at 2:07pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The post-season banquet for Fallbrook High School’s boys basketball program was held Sunday, March 12, at El Parque.

“It was great. We had a really good time,” Fallbrook varsity head coach Jonathan Terry said.

The Heart of the Warrior Award, which is given for character and integrity, was presented to senior Reese Holmes.

“Just hard-working, well-respected,” Terry said. “I think he’s a fine young man.”

Holmes is considering trying out for the Palomar College basketball team.

“Hopefully he will go on to play college ball,” Terry sai...