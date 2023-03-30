Rahman given all-league boys basketball honors

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Patriot League boys basketball coaches chose Bonsall High School senior Hady Rahman as an all-league player.

Rahman, who was the Legionnaires’ point guard, was placed on the Patriot League second team.

“I’m proud of the effort he put in all year for us. Gave 100% effort on both sides of the court,” said Bonsall coach John Machado. “He has a great attitude. Amazing human being.”

Rahman and power forward Damien Sauileone were the only seniors on the 2022-2023 Legionnaires. The team also included two juniors, five sophomores and four fresh...