GIA analytical microscopist to talk at FGMS meeting

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society presents John I. Koivula, analytical microscopist as the speaker for its April 13 meeting at 7 p.m.

Koivula joined the Gemological Institute of America in 1976. He has spent more than 60 years studying and photographing the microworld of gemstones and has published numerous articles and notes on inclusions in gemstones and related topics.

He holds university degrees in both geology and chemistry, the gemological credentials: G.G., C.G., F.G.A., and he was awarded fellowship in the Royal Microscopical Society.

Koivula is an honorary life member of the Finnish Gemological Society and the Gemological Association of Great Britain and was named as one of the 64 most influential people of the 20th century in the jewelry industry by Jewelers' Circular Keystone Magazine.

Recently, a new mineral, johnkoivulaite, a member of the beryl group, was named in his honor. Koivula previously worked for Cominco American as an exploration field geologist and is currently the analytical microscopist at the GIA, headquartered in Carlsbad.

The Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society meets in its meeting room, 123 W. Alvarado St.

Submitted by The Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society.