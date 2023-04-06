Movie on 'Stranger Danger' to be discussed

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Join the DA's Office and Palomar Health for a free screening and panel Q&A discussion on child abuse, April 21. The panel will feature participating survivors, Detective Jeff Udvarhelyi, Deputy District Attorney Ryan Saunders, Christina Shultz of Palomar Health Forensic Services.

An interview-style documentary created by a child abuse detective to educate and encourage children and families with a more comprehensive approach to child sexual abuse using the four core pillars: prevention, investigation, prosecution and restoration.

The event is free and open to the public...