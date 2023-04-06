Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Review of all things Real Estate: Effects of the Fed raising the federal funds rate…again

 
Last updated 4/6/2023 at 11:10am



Bob Hillery

CR Properties

The Federal Reserve announced it is raising interest rates by 0.25 percentage points following its March 21-22 meeting, bumping the federal funds rate to a target range of 4.75 to 5.0%. With the move, the Federal Reserve marked the ninth straight meeting that it raised rates aiming to rapidly reduce liquidity in the financial markets and tamp down high inflation.

The Fed’s decision comes as inflation hit 6% year over year in February, still among the highest levels in decades though falling from its 2022 highs. With the Fed continuing to hit the brakes on an ov...



