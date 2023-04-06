Watercolor artist to demonstrate at FAA meeting

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Artists Association welcomes Barbara Parish who is a watercolor artist/teacher/author on April 15. Parish is a member of many professional watercolor societies and shows her work in several galleries around the county. She teaches watercolor techniques and the courage to paint.

A demonstration of watercolor techniques will be shared the morning of April 15 at the FAA general meeting starting at 9:30 a.m. with Parish offering an artist's critique of member's paintings and an afternoon beginner to intermediate watercolor workshop starting at 1 p.m. the same day.

'Apple Blossom Time' by Barbara Parish

The public is welcome but is asked to register in advance for the workshop, sign-ups are also accepted that day. The cost to members is $40, $50 for non-members. Call Carol Reardon to register for the workshop and receive a materials list, 760-221-5577. The FAA workshops are well attended and provide a comfortable setting for exploring and learning new art skills.

Fallbrook Artists Association's Gallery is located at 300 N. Brandon Road. General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road the third Saturday of each month.

FAA has a new art show every month at The Gallery which are open to all members and guest artists. Entry forms and information can be found at http://www.fallbrookartassoc.org. To view the monthly shows, drop by The Gallery Wednesday through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more information about joining FAA and upcoming activities for local artists and new artists.

Submitted by Fallbrook Artists Association.