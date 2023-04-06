Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Winners of poetry and art contest announced

 
Last updated 4/6/2023 at 12:03pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Zoe Paredes is the third grade winner of the 2023 Fallbrook A Leer/Reading Student Poetry & Art competition.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook A Leer announces the winners of the 2023 Fallbrook A Leer/Reading Student Poetry & Art competition. This event is in coordination with Fallbrook Elementary Unified School District schools.

Many peer teachers reviewed all submissions and were able to narrow them down to the most beautiful poems and pieces of art. With great anticipation, it is an honor to announce the three winners of this contest.

The third grade winner is Zoe Paredes, a student in Ms. Dupre's class at Maie Ellis Elementary School.

The fourth grade winner is Eleanor Bolbeck, a student in Mrs. Hernand...



