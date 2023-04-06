Fallbrook Vintage Car Show fast approaching

FALLBROOK – The 56th annual version of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show and Swap Meet will be held Sunday, May 28, again at Bates Nut Farm, 15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center. Last year's turnout was tremendous, with over 400 show cars and 40 plus vendors.

Go to www.fallbrookvintagecarclub.org to register a car or to obtain a swap meet booth space. It's that simple. Scroll down to the red buttons to choose an action. Completing the forms and paying can all be done online or another option is to print them, fill them out, and mail them.

Participants can also order a 2023 Poster at a...