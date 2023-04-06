Newcomers stay busy despite the rain

FALLBROOK – Rain or shine, fun and adventure never stops with the Fallbrook Newcomers. With 20 plus regular monthly activities, everything from pickleball, card games and golf to cooking, book clubs and wine tours, only one or two were canceled during the recent deluge of rain. Nothing stops this group.

If anyone is looking to expand their social circle and desires to be engaged in the community, Newcomers has something for every interest and provides countless opportunities for meeting others and getting to know the community.

Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at Christ...