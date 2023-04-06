Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

How to handle family estrangement

 
Last updated 4/6/2023 at 11:01am



Heidi Simmons

Certified Life Coach

There is an elephant in the room, and it is called family estrangement. Others refer to it as the silent epidemic. Today, we talk about a tough topic, “When adult children walk away from their mothers.”

Statistics are very “sketchy” on this subject, because the number of mothers who have experienced this (past or present) is “under” reported. The reason for this is shame and embarrassment. One statistic I found to be quite disheartening was that 40% of all mothers (at one time) have experienced alienation from their child.

In my Life Coaching...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

