Time for Medi-Cal renewal

It is time for Medi-Cal recipients to renew their benefits. Village News/Courtesy photo

Cassie Klapp

County of San Diego Communications Office

Medi-Cal recipients are being notified to renew their healthcare benefits.

If you receive a renewal packet in the mail, please fill it out and send it back. If you receive a request for more information, or you need to update your address, please call 1-866-262-9881 or go online to https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/medi-cal.

Completion of the renewal packet and updating benefits information are critical in order to keep Medi-Cal coverage.

"Medi-Cal provides more than one million people in San Diego County with their health care benefits...