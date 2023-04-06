Time for Medi-Cal renewal
Last updated 4/6/2023 at 11am
Cassie Klapp
County of San Diego Communications Office
Medi-Cal recipients are being notified to renew their healthcare benefits.
If you receive a renewal packet in the mail, please fill it out and send it back. If you receive a request for more information, or you need to update your address, please call 1-866-262-9881 or go online to https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/medi-cal.
Completion of the renewal packet and updating benefits information are critical in order to keep Medi-Cal coverage.
"Medi-Cal provides more than one million people in San Diego County with their health care benefits...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)