Chamber plans events into May

Last updated 4/6/2023 at 12:15pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events planned. They are:

Monday, April 10 – Educational Seminar: Cyber Security at Chamber office, 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 23 – 36th Avocado Festival, starting at 9 a.m.

Friday, April 28 – Lunch Mob at Garden Center Café & Grill, noon

Monday, May 1 - First Monday Coffee at Chamber office, 9 a.m.

Friday, May 5 – Cinco de Mayo celebration at VFW, 5 p.m.

Monday, May 8 – Educational Seminar: How to Make a Flyer at Fallbrook Regional Health & Wellness Center, 10 a.m.

Thursday, May 11 – SunUpper, hosted by Fallbrook Village Toastmasters at Fallbrook Historical Society, Ford Room, 9 a.m.

Friday, May 19 – Chamber Member Expo at The Vineyard at 1924, 3-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31 – Wine Down Wednesday at Myrtle Creek Vineyards, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.