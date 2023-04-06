Four days left to pay property taxes

Pay by April 10 to avoid penalties

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminds property owners that they have 4 days left to pay the second installment of their 2022-2023 property taxes before they are charged a late penalty.

Taxpayers can quickly and easily pay their bills online at https://www.sdttc.com/. They will not be charged a convenience fee if they pay by e-check, or electronic check.

“So far, 34.76% of taxpayers have paid $1.4 billion in second installment payments,” said McAllister. “Property tax bills are due on April 10. To avoid a 10% penalty plus $10 fee, we en...