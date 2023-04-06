Local legal team fights for conservative values

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Inside the bottom floor of a modest two-story office building in Murrieta, significant legal issues are being examined – and court strategies established – for battles and issues of immense importance to those who feel the nation is losing its Judeo-Christian heritage.

"We have successfully defended, and continue to defend, pastors against contempt charges and discrimination, employees against unjust mandates that violate religious beliefs, and believers suffering from violations of their First Amendment rights," said attorney Robert Tyler, presi...