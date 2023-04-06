NCFPD to replace Station 4 on existing site
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The North County Fire Protection District will be replacing Station 4 on its current site.
A 5-0 NCFPD board vote March 28 authorized district staff to execute a contract with Erickson-Hall Construction for construction management services on a new Station 4 at the current site in the 4300 block of Pala Mesa Drive. “They will oversee the pre-construction, the design of the site, and the build,” said NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds.
The board action also directed NCFPD staff to allocate a capital facility reserve account in the Fiscal Year 2023-24 pre...
