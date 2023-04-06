Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News staff 

Vista man arrested at gunpoint in Bonsall

 
Last updated 4/6/2023 at 6pm

Village News/Hannah Hanford photo

Vista and Fallbrook Sheriff's deputies detain and arrest Gary Ocampo, age 23, on charges of domestic violence.

Several Vista and Fallbrook Sheriff's units are on the scene in Bonsall River Village in front of the Jack in the Box. They have arrested a man, reported to be Gary Ocampo, age 23, who is accused of committing a crime while out on bail and domestic violence. The call came in at 4:17 pm to the Vista Sheriff that a man was hitting a woman in the 1300 block of E. Vista Way in Vista.

Village News/Hannah Hanford photo

The victim reported that Ocampo had left in a 2014 white Nissan. Several minutes later, one of the Vista deputies spotted Ocampo and deputies from Fallbrook and Vista were able to detain him in the Bonsall River Village shopping center.

There was also a report that the suspect had a gun, but reports at the scene are that a gun has not been found.

This is a breaking story. More will be reported as information becomes available.

 

