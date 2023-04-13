Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Chipping day offered in Rainbow April 29

 
Last updated 4/12/2023 at 9:15pm

Volunteers work a chipping machine at the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council's chipping day held Aug. 13, 2022, at Fire Station 4 on Pala Mesa Drive. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council is sponsoring a "chipping day" at Fire Station 3 at 2309 Rainbow Valley Blvd. on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is open to all residents in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and DeLuz communities.

Materials that will be accepted for chipping include branches, less than six inches in diameter, trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation. Brush must be free of mud, rocks and other debris. No tree stumps will be accepted. No commercial landscaping companies will be allowed to participate.

Volunteers will be at the site to assist in the unloading of vehicles. The chipped material will be available to the public on a first-come basis beginning Sunday, April 30. The public is advised that the chipped material is untreated.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council.

 

