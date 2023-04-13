Fallbrook Music Society brings music to our schools
Last updated 4/12/2023 at 8:49pm
FALLBROOK – Ramping up again after a couple of years of absence due to Covid, Fallbrook Music Society is once again helping enrich Fallbrook and Bonsall Elementary School students, K-6th grade, with in-school educational music outreach programs.
Recently, The Westwind Brass Quintet performed 15 grade and age-appropriate concerts for more than 3,000 enthusiastic students in both districts. The programs were engaging to students and teachers alike and were all about how music can tell a story, evoke emotions, and even paint pictures of specific animals – just with sounds!
The free in...
