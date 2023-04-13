Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Music Society brings music to our schools

 
Last updated 4/12/2023 at 8:49pm

Fallbrook Music Society presents The Westwind Brass in concert with their entertaining and interactive music programs to students at Live Oak School, March 28. For more information on the music education program, visit www.fallbrookmusicsociety.org. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Ramping up again after a couple of years of absence due to Covid, Fallbrook Music Society is once again helping enrich Fallbrook and Bonsall Elementary School students, K-6th grade, with in-school educational music outreach programs.

Recently, The Westwind Brass Quintet performed 15 grade and age-appropriate concerts for more than 3,000 enthusiastic students in both districts. The programs were engaging to students and teachers alike and were all about how music can tell a story, evoke emotions, and even paint pictures of specific animals – just with sounds!

