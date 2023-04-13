Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FPUD rescinds Dark Sky Community endorsement

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/12/2023 at 9:06pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District rescinded its previous endorsement of establishing Fallbrook as an International Dark Sky Community.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0 March 27 to rescind its support to add Fallbrook as a International Dark Sky Community. FPUD’s board had issued a letter of support for the process at the district’s September 2022 board meeting.

“We’re better off not to take a position on that,” said FPUD board member Don McDougal.

The rescission does not place FPUD in opposition to International Dark Sky Community status for Fallbrook...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/13/2023 20:26