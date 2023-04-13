FPUD rescinds Dark Sky Community endorsement
Last updated 4/12/2023 at 9:06pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Fallbrook Public Utility District rescinded its previous endorsement of establishing Fallbrook as an International Dark Sky Community.
FPUD’s board voted 5-0 March 27 to rescind its support to add Fallbrook as a International Dark Sky Community. FPUD’s board had issued a letter of support for the process at the district’s September 2022 board meeting.
“We’re better off not to take a position on that,” said FPUD board member Don McDougal.
The rescission does not place FPUD in opposition to International Dark Sky Community status for Fallbrook...
