FPUD rescinds Dark Sky Community endorsement

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District rescinded its previous endorsement of establishing Fallbrook as an International Dark Sky Community.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0 March 27 to rescind its support to add Fallbrook as a International Dark Sky Community. FPUD’s board had issued a letter of support for the process at the district’s September 2022 board meeting.

“We’re better off not to take a position on that,” said FPUD board member Don McDougal.

The rescission does not place FPUD in opposition to International Dark Sky Community status for Fallbrook...