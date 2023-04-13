FUHS students shine at Rotary's Model United Nations

FALLBROOK – The Rotary Club of Fallbrook sponsored four Fallbrook High School students' participation in this year's Model United Nations program. The program is a partnership between the Rotary District 5340 Pathways to Peace Committee and students from San Diego County and Baja California. As Model United Nations delegates, students engage in major world issues and learn how to peacefully resolve conflicts and reach consensus. The students develop their leadership skills and apply their knowledge of history, geography and science to practical real-world situations. Their experience is s...