Pala Casino returns as elite sponsor of The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

 
Last updated 4/12/2023 at 9:03pm



PALA – Pala will be the elite sponsor of the 40th annual Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival happening May 19-21, at Lake Skinner Regional Park in Winchester. One of the highlights of the festival will be live entertainment. The Pala Casino Main Stage will feature chart topping artists including Brad Paisley, REO Speedwagon, Scotty McCreery, and more.

As a family friendly event, there will be something for everyone to enjoy, including tethered and hot air balloon rides, wine tastings, fair-style food vendors, craft breweries, and lighted balloon glows in the evenings.

“Pala Casino is honored to sponsor the festival’s 40th anniversary,” said Pala Casino Spa Resort spokesperson Coley McAvoy. “We’re excited about this year’s headliner entertainment.”

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.tvbwf.com/tickets/.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.

 

