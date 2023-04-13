Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

World of Watercolor and Beyond can be seen at the Fallbrook Art Center

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/13/2023 at 4:25pm



FALLBROOK – World of Watercolor & Beyond, the 14th annual Signature American Watermedia International Exhibition & Sale opened March 31 and runs through May 28, at The Doris. E de Haan Fallbrook Art Center in The Janice Griffiths Gallery.

The show presents 78 original works in all forms of watermedia in a wide range of subject matter, technique and style, from exper...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/13/2023 20:43