Zion students perform a 'Rockin' Easter Carol'

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 4/12/2023 at 8:59pm
Village News/Annie Reeder photos
These second to fifth grade singers are one of several groups to perform during Zion Christian Learning Center's "Rockin' Easter Carol" event which included musical performances and a play, March 29.
Dancers from the first and second grades at Zion Christian Learning Center are accompanied by the school's handbell choir for their part of the "Rockin' Easter Carol" event.
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023
Reader Comments(0)