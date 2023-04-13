Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Zion students perform a 'Rockin' Easter Carol'

 
Last updated 4/12/2023 at 8:59pm

Village News/Annie Reeder photos

These second to fifth grade singers are one of several groups to perform during Zion Christian Learning Center's "Rockin' Easter Carol" event which included musical performances and a play, March 29.

Village News/Annie Reeder photos

Dancers from the first and second grades at Zion Christian Learning Center are accompanied by the school's handbell choir for their part of the "Rockin' Easter Carol" event.

 

