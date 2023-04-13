Raising awareness of Parkinson's

Irene Miller

Special to the Village news

Are you aware April is Parkinson’s Awareness month? And April 11 was World Parkinson’s Day? Are you aware that every six minutes, someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease?

MJ Fox foundation estimates suggest that Parkinson’s affects nearly 1 million people in the United States and more than six million people worldwide. The Parkinson’s Association of San Diego estimate 60,000 people are affected in our county.

Quoting from The Institute of Neurological Disease, in the United States alone, the cost of treating PD is estimated to be $14...