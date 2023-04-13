War, water affect state plantings of sunflower crop
Last updated 4/12/2023 at 9:10pm
Ching Lee
California Farm Bureau Federation
Despite the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine, major seed companies are not turning their backs on farmers in the two nations. Ukrainian growers may still face considerable difficulty amid the conflict, but both countries remain destinations for California-grown seeds.
That means California farmers can expect to produce contract seeds for the Black Sea region, including sunflowers, which remain a major crop in Russia and Ukraine. With more rainfall this winter, California sunflower acreage is expected to rise.
Nearly all sunflowers grown...
