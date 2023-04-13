Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

War, water affect state plantings of sunflower crop

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/12/2023 at 9:10pm

Nearly all sunflowers grown commercially in California are harvested as certified planting seed used by other farmers who grow the crop. Village News/California Farm Bureau Federation photo

Ching Lee

California Farm Bureau Federation

Despite the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine, major seed companies are not turning their backs on farmers in the two nations. Ukrainian growers may still face considerable difficulty amid the conflict, but both countries remain destinations for California-grown seeds.

That means California farmers can expect to produce contract seeds for the Black Sea region, including sunflowers, which remain a major crop in Russia and Ukraine. With more rainfall this winter, California sunflower acreage is expected to rise.

Nearly all sunflowers grown...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/13/2023 20:26