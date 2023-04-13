3 SAN MARCOS SCHOOLS EVACUATED AMID SHOOTING REPORTS

﻿SAN MARCOS: At around 1:50pm multiple reports of shots heard near Twin Oaks high came into 911, Deputies and officers from several areas responded to the school and placed 2 other nearby schools on lockdown, out of caution the 3 schools were evacuated and the students were transported by several busses to a separate meet up location, after searching for victims or evidence of a shooting it was determined that there was no immediate threat to the schools in the nearby area, a parent I spoke to said she was waiting to pick up her student when she heard about 5 loud pops nearby and that soon after a large police presence occurred, Sheriffs are currently investigating this matter, there is no additional information at this time.image0.jpeg

Village News/Gilbert Gonzales photo