Lithium-ion batteries can be dangerous
Last updated 4/13/2023 at 4pm
Hannah Hanford
Village News Intern
North County Fire Protection District PIO John Choi, gave a presentation to community members on Saturday, April 1 about lithium-ion battery fires.
In his presentation, Choi discussed how lithium-ion batteries are widely used in electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and electric vehicles due to them being lightweight, having a high energy density and long lifespan.
However, improper storage, use or faulty manufacturing can lead to dangerous situations, including explosions and fires.
One of the main dangers of lithium-ion batteries is the ri...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)