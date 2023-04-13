Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Lithium-ion batteries can be dangerous

 
Last updated 4/13/2023 at 4pm

North County Fire Protection District PIO John Choi presents information on lithium-ion batteries in a Zoom meeting, April 1. Village News/Hannah Hanford photo

Hannah Hanford

Village News Intern

North County Fire Protection District PIO John Choi, gave a presentation to community members on Saturday, April 1 about lithium-ion battery fires.

In his presentation, Choi discussed how lithium-ion batteries are widely used in electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and electric vehicles due to them being lightweight, having a high energy density and long lifespan.

However, improper storage, use or faulty manufacturing can lead to dangerous situations, including explosions and fires.

One of the main dangers of lithium-ion batteries is the ri...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

