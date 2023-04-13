Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SCW, Filanc, TC selected for FPUD on-call emergency pipe repair

 
Last updated 4/12/2023 at 8:53pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Three companies have been selected to perform on-call emergency pipeline repair if the Fallbrook Public Utility District requires such work.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0, March 27, to establish a list of qualified contractors who can be utilized to augment FPUD’s capacity to restore water service in the event of pipeline failures. The three companies on the list are SCW Contracting Corporation, J.R. Filanc Construction Company, Inc., and TC Construction Company, Inc.

On numerous recent occasions, significant pipeline failures have required extensive emergency...



