FYR teams finish season at tournament

The u10 Fallbrook Youth Rugby team, from left, back row, Team Manager Joyce Fitzgerald, Head Coach Tex Vertongen, Assistant Coach Chris Castillon; middle row, Lucas Fitzgerald, Dillon Draves, Rowan Steenhard Harnett, D'Angelo Wilson, Lane Monnig, Hunter Michalke, Aaiden Rodriguez Briones, Hudson DeVries, Brayden Hernandez, Lauren Fitzgerald; bottom row, Ava Christman, Keel St. Romain, Fernando Huizar, Dacen Lark, Maverick Castillon, and Benji Vertongen. Not pictured, Bentley Cable and Aiden Peppard.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby finished its 18th season of winter 15s rugby serving Fallbrook and Bonsall boys and girls. In an amazing winter season, FYR sent three teams to the end of season tournament in San Juan Capistrano this year.

On March 11, the young men and women fought with heart and soul and proudly represented Fallbrook. The u8 flag rugby team tied one game and won two games. The u10 team lost the first and won the second two. The u12 team made it to the finals and came in second in the u12 novice division.

It was a brutal day of rugby in the rain, mud, and puddles, but...