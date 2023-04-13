Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warrior mermen responding to late start

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/13/2023 at 3:16pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A failure with the pump in the Fallbrook High School swimming pool delayed the start of practice for Fallbrook High School’s boys swim team and also forced two meets to be rescheduled.

“We are definitely a little behind where we would probably be,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson. “We’re still performing well.”

The Warriors won their first three dual meets before losing to San Pasqual. The schedule had home meets March 2 against Mission Hills and March 9 at Pacific Ridge prior to a March 16 meet at Adams Community Park Pool, where Valley C...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/13/2023 21:26