Warrior mermen responding to late start

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A failure with the pump in the Fallbrook High School swimming pool delayed the start of practice for Fallbrook High School’s boys swim team and also forced two meets to be rescheduled.

“We are definitely a little behind where we would probably be,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson. “We’re still performing well.”

The Warriors won their first three dual meets before losing to San Pasqual. The schedule had home meets March 2 against Mission Hills and March 9 at Pacific Ridge prior to a March 16 meet at Adams Community Park Pool, where Valley C...