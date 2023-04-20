Free legal clinic offered May 2 in Vista

VISTA – The North County Bar Association, in conjunction with the San Diego County Public Library and San Diego Law Library, is hosting a free legal clinic on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 2 at the Vista County Library.

This free walk-in event gives the public a chance to chat with a lawyer for about 15-20 minutes about whatever legal matter they are dealing with. Attorneys are invited to volunteer for an hour or more that day. Members of the public are invited to come on a first come, first served basis.

Any attorneys interested in volunteering can contact Irene Stewart at [email protected] for additional information and/or to be placed on the schedule of volunteers. Members of the public wishing to attend are asked to come on May 2 between noon and 5:30 p.m. to the Vista Library at 700 Eucalyptus Avenue.

Submitted by North County Bar Association.