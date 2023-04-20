If the Earth is warming, why all the snow?

Mira Costa College Professor Emeritus Jonathan Cole will speak about the effect of Climate Change on the water cycle as well as cold weather patterns. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Climate Action Team (FCAT) will present Jonathan Cole, Mira Costa College Professor Emeritus, to speak about the effect of Climate Change on the water cycle as well as cold weather patterns.

The Zoom meeting will be on April 25 at 6:30 p.m. Cole has been a professor for 38 years and wrote the curriculum on climate change for the college. Last year he spoke about hot spots to FCAT; his presentation was well-received, with many attendees commenting on his expertise and clear communication style.

This winter was one of the coldest and wettest in recent decades, with a near-record snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. How does this square with rising global temperatures? Cole will discuss the impacts of global warming on rain and snow, and why extreme swings in precipitation and temperature patterns may become more common as the Earth's temperature continues to rise.

FCAT is an all-volunteer group that presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast at https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.