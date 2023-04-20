Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Looking at homes online vs in person

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/20/2023 at 8:28pm

A real estate agent can give a home buyer a more accurate view of homes for sale compared to online posts. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – The internet has made so many things a lot easier to find – even homes! It's understandable that everyone wants to present their best selves online, and that's where in-person meet ups come in to see if things are what they say they are. Below are the expectations vs realities of looking things online and in person:

Expectation Online: Wow, there's so much space!

A skilled photographer who knows how to work with angles can make a space look larger than they actually are.

Reality In-Person: Is this all of it?

Sometimes, a space may actually be smaller than its online pres...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023