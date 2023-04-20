Looking at homes online vs in person

A real estate agent can give a home buyer a more accurate view of homes for sale compared to online posts. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – The internet has made so many things a lot easier to find – even homes! It's understandable that everyone wants to present their best selves online, and that's where in-person meet ups come in to see if things are what they say they are. Below are the expectations vs realities of looking things online and in person:

Expectation Online: Wow, there's so much space!

A skilled photographer who knows how to work with angles can make a space look larger than they actually are.

Reality In-Person: Is this all of it?

Sometimes, a space may actually be smaller than its online pres...