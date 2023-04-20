SDG&E seeks federal funds for wildfire safety efforts in high fire threat district

SAN DIEGO – As part of its commitment to reduce the impact of infrastructure costs on electric rates, San Diego Gas & Electric has submitted an application to the United States Department of Energy seeking up to $100 million in federal funds through the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships Grant program, which is part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

If awarded, the grant would help offset the costs of wildfire hardening efforts on and around federally recognized Tribal Nations’ land within SDG&E’s service territory. Pending final approval from the Califor...