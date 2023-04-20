Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SDG&E seeks federal funds for wildfire safety efforts in high fire threat district

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/20/2023 at 8:19pm



SAN DIEGO – As part of its commitment to reduce the impact of infrastructure costs on electric rates, San Diego Gas & Electric has submitted an application to the United States Department of Energy seeking up to $100 million in federal funds through the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships Grant program, which is part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

If awarded, the grant would help offset the costs of wildfire hardening efforts on and around federally recognized Tribal Nations’ land within SDG&E’s service territory. Pending final approval from the Califor...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023