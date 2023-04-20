Updating your home insurance policy
Last updated 4/20/2023 at 8:20pm
Jane Kepley
CR Properties
When you buy a house, your mortgage company will require a home insurance policy before closing on your loan.
But home insurance isn't necessarily a one-and-done deal. You'll want to reevaluate your policy regularly over the course of your time in the home. This is especially important if you renovate and when home prices or building material costs rise in your area.
Here are a few lesser-known times when you might want to reassess your policy.
• You got a dog. Getting a dog means added liability, particularly with certain breeds, so you'll want to speak wi...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)