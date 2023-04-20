FWC to perform 'Murder on the Menu'

The cast of "Murder on the Menu" includes, from left, Judie Erickson, Diane Jansen, Jamie Adler, Tim Willard, BJ Maus, Lee Johnson, Katy Simmons and Collen Jackson, sitting.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Woman's Club proudly presents "Murder on the Menu," a whodunit play by Bill Hand at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. Showtimes are Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 at 11:30 a.m. Saturday's show is sold out.

The price is $35. Tickets are available at 310-569-1905. Proceeds for this event will go to Fallbrook Woman's Club philanthropic and scholarship programs.

Member meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. in the clubhouse located at 238 West Mission Road. At each monthly meeting, lunch is served. Variou...