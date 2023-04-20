Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FWC to perform 'Murder on the Menu'

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/20/2023 at 8:10pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

The cast of "Murder on the Menu" includes, from left, Judie Erickson, Diane Jansen, Jamie Adler, Tim Willard, BJ Maus, Lee Johnson, Katy Simmons and Collen Jackson, sitting.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Woman's Club proudly presents "Murder on the Menu," a whodunit play by Bill Hand at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. Showtimes are Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 at 11:30 a.m. Saturday's show is sold out.

The price is $35. Tickets are available at 310-569-1905. Proceeds for this event will go to Fallbrook Woman's Club philanthropic and scholarship programs.

Member meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. in the clubhouse located at 238 West Mission Road. At each monthly meeting, lunch is served. Variou...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023