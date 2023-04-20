Winners of the 17th Annual Art of the Avocado contest announced
Last updated 4/21/2023 at 8:22pm
2-Dimensional Category
First place: “It’s Easy Being Green” – Kim Fiori, Idaho
Second place: “Green Gems” – Joanne Van Doorn, Fallbrook
Third place: “The Perfect Accessory” – Amy Brown, Oceanside
3-Dimensional Category
First place: “Avocado’s Gold Inside” – Peter Sidlaukas, Escondido
Second place: “Avocado Grower” – Lisa Stowers, Fal...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)