Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ag pass offers help during disaster

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/20/2023 at 9:48pm

Supervisor Jim Desmond announces the rollout of full implementation of the Ag Pass program, offering access to more than four thousand commercial agriculture and livestock operators in the unincorporated area. Village News/Courtesy photo

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

Disasters and wildfires threaten lives and businesses in San Diego County each year. Often people are forced to gather up their most important possessions and evacuate to safety. But commercial livestock operations may be too large to evacuate all their animals immediately and need to return as quickly as possible to care for them.

Farmers also must abandon their operation, leaving crops and critical infrastructure unattended for extended periods. Now, operators can apply for an Agricultural and Livestock Pass program to return to...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023