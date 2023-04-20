Ag pass offers help during disaster

Supervisor Jim Desmond announces the rollout of full implementation of the Ag Pass program, offering access to more than four thousand commercial agriculture and livestock operators in the unincorporated area. Village News/Courtesy photo

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

Disasters and wildfires threaten lives and businesses in San Diego County each year. Often people are forced to gather up their most important possessions and evacuate to safety. But commercial livestock operations may be too large to evacuate all their animals immediately and need to return as quickly as possible to care for them.

Farmers also must abandon their operation, leaving crops and critical infrastructure unattended for extended periods. Now, operators can apply for an Agricultural and Livestock Pass program to return to...