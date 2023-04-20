Ag pass offers help during disaster
Last updated 4/20/2023 at 9:48pm
Chuck Westerheide
County of San Diego Communications Office
Disasters and wildfires threaten lives and businesses in San Diego County each year. Often people are forced to gather up their most important possessions and evacuate to safety. But commercial livestock operations may be too large to evacuate all their animals immediately and need to return as quickly as possible to care for them.
Farmers also must abandon their operation, leaving crops and critical infrastructure unattended for extended periods. Now, operators can apply for an Agricultural and Livestock Pass program to return to...
