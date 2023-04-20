California avocados star in desserts

Judith Bell

Food Editor

Culinary professionals can be amazingly creative.

Meg Quinn created a nutritious and delicious chocolate sauce with California avocados as the base in her beautiful Avocado and Fruit Board. It could be served as dessert for almost any occasion. The sauce is a blend of avocados, cocoa powder and mascarpone cheese sweetened with maple syrup. It can be made in advance of serving.

Hillary DeCar, Del Rey Avocados professional and recent graduate of the Haas Avocado Board BOLD program, notes that avocados can be a part of every menu category...even desserts.

Quinn's culinary expertise was engaged by the California Avocado Commission. Many more appealing recipes using California avocados are at https://californiaavocado.com/recipes/.

California Avocado and Fruit Board with Chocolate California Avocado Dip

Serves: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Description: This recipe includes a creamy chocolate dip made with avocado and mascarpone cheese which is perfect for dipping berries.

Ingredients

• 2 ripe, Fresh California Avocados, halved, peeled and thinly sliced for avocado roses

• 1 pint raspberries

• 1 (24 oz.) package strawberries

• 1 pint blackberries

• 2 kiwifruits, sliced

• 1 mini watermelon, cut in small triangles

• 2 oranges, sliced in halves

• 1 pineapple, peeled, cored and sliced or cubed

• 20 cherries

• 1 large bunch seedless red or purple grapes

• 1 large bunch seedless green grapes

• Chocolate California Avocado Dip (see make-ahead recipe below)

Chocolate California Avocado Dip

• 1 ripe, Fresh California Avocado, seeded, peeled and cubed

• 1/3 cup rich cocoa powder such as Navitas® Organics Cacao Powder

• 1/3 cup maple syrup

• 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 8 oz. mascarpone cheese

Instructions

Chocolate California Avocado Dip

1. In a large mixing bowl, add avocado, cocoa powder, maple syrup, vanilla and salt and blend together as smoothly as possible with whisk or fork.

2. Fold in mascarpone (can be left on counter for up to one hour ahead to soften) with rubber spatula and gently mix until fully incorporated.

Serving Suggestion: Pair this with a dessert board with fresh berries and other fruit.

Beverage pairing: Enjoy with a glass of Syrah.

Footnotes:

Large avocados are recommended for this recipe. A large avocado averages about 8 ounces. If using smaller or larger size avocados adjust the quantity accordingly.

As with all fruits and vegetables, wash avocados before cutting. Check out our tips for how to choose and use California Avocados at https://californiaavocado.com/.