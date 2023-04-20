Fallbrook's BOLD graduates cultivate avocado growth
Judith Bell
Staff Writer
The $7 billion avocado market is growing. The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is cultivating professionals with its Board Leadership Development (BOLD) program. It is a year of immersion into everything avocado.
Caitlin Cunha and Hillary DeCarl, two professionals at Del Rey Avocado, are recent BOLD graduates.
Cunha, a graduate of Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo, majored in agribusiness with a minor in Spanish. She'll soon celebrate five years as a part of the Sales Team with Del Rey Avocado. The "30 something" woman is a "global girl." Her nomination for the B...
