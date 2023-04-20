Health district awarded $96,827 Community Enhancement grant
Last updated 4/20/2023 at 7:52pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a $96,827 Community Enhancement grant to the Fallbrook Regional Health District.
The supervisors approved the grant on a 4-0 vote April 4 with Nathan Fletcher absent. The health district will use the money primarily for coronavirus outreach and marketing materials, but a staff reception position and the South Brandon Road building's heating, air conditioning, and ventilation system will also be eligible uses for the grant funding.
