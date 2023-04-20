Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Health district awarded $96,827 Community Enhancement grant

 
Last updated 4/20/2023 at 7:52pm

Fallbrook Regional Health District will use some of its Community Enhancement grant on the South Brandon Road building's heating, air conditioning, and ventilation system. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a $96,827 Community Enhancement grant to the Fallbrook Regional Health District.

The supervisors approved the grant on a 4-0 vote April 4 with Nathan Fletcher absent. The health district will use the money primarily for coronavirus outreach and marketing materials, but a staff reception position and the South Brandon Road building's heating, air conditioning, and ventilation system will also be eligible uses for the grant funding.

