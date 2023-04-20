Health district awarded $96,827 Community Enhancement grant

Fallbrook Regional Health District will use some of its Community Enhancement grant on the South Brandon Road building's heating, air conditioning, and ventilation system. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a $96,827 Community Enhancement grant to the Fallbrook Regional Health District.

The supervisors approved the grant on a 4-0 vote April 4 with Nathan Fletcher absent. The health district will use the money primarily for coronavirus outreach and marketing materials, but a staff reception position and the South Brandon Road building's heating, air conditioning, and ventilation system will also be eligible uses for the grant funding.

Community Enhancement funds, which are for the most part generated from the T...