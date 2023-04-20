Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Life Line Screening to offer affordable health screening

 
Last updated 4/20/2023 at 7:54pm



FALLBROOK – Zion Lutheran Church will host affordable health screenings May 8, at 1405 E. Fallbrook St.

Residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable convenient screenings by Life Line Screening.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health. Also, they check for· HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with those interested to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit http://www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required. Free parking is available.

Submitted by Life Line Screening.

 

