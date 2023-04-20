Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Parkinson's Group To Learn About Robotic Devices

 
Last updated 4/20/2023 at 7:50pm



FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group invites anyone interested to join their monthly meeting, Friday April 28, 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

Guest speaker Doctor Martin Nguyen’s topic will be “Rise Physical Therapy/Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL).” He is certified in Applied Functional Science and he has been practicing physical therapy for six years.

Nguyen has worked in outpatient orthopedics and sports medicine his entire career. He is the director of community relations for Revolution In Self Evolution...



