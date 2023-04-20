San Diego County's largest cleanup effort returns on Earth Day

The Creek to Bay Cleanup on April 22 includes three local sites, in Bonsall, Fallbrook and Rainbow. Village News/Amy Millard Creative Studio photo

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) is set to host the 21st anniversary Creek to Bay Cleanup on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – on Earth Day. There are three cleanup sites in this area, Old River Road Street Sweep in Bonsall, Live Oak County Park in Fallbrook and Rainbow County Park in Rainbow.

The event is the region's largest one-day environmental volunteer effort on Earth Day, with over 100 cleanup sites around the county. I Love A Clean San Diego expects more than 5,000 volunteers of all ages to participate. Free online registration is now open at https...