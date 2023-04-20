Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Temecula Valley Hospital awarded $1 million grant from city of Temecula toward mental health

 
Last updated 4/20/2023 at 7:51pm



TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital was recently awarded a grant by the city of Temecula totaling $1 million toward mental health. The funding agreement, signed and executed by City Manager Aaron Adams, was based on the city council’s direction in late 2022 to grant the hospital $1 million from the community reinvestment grant program.

The city council established the program to provide grants to organizations providing behavioral health and social services to persons living or working in Temecula.

“This funding will assist TVH in providing behavioral health services to assist at-ris...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

