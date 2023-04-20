Area 1 election approved for high school district

Rick Monroe

Fallbrook voters in Area 1 of the Fallbrook Union High School district will be able to vote in the next several months for a vacancy on the school board.

Courtney Hilborn won election last November and was seated in December, but resigned in January after moving out of the district. The board made a provisional appointment of Jim Dooley at its Feb. 13 board meeting, but conservative parents were not pleased, contending the female applicant they endorsed would better represent the district. They noted that Hilborn and Paul Christian comprised a conser...