Community invited to attend free financial planning workshop

Marianne Nolte will give a workshop on financial planning, April 29-30 at River Village. Village News/Marcy Browe photo

BONSALL – The community is invited to attend a free Money-Talk workshop, Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, from 2:30-3 p.m. at River Village Plaza, 5256 S. Mission Road, Suite 1005, in Bonsall with speaker Marianne Nolte, CFP, owner of Imagine Financial Services of Fallbrook

This workshop will help anyone who has financial questions about Secure Act 2.0, Social Security and more?

The free 30-minute workshop will be held in conjunction with The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce Mother's Day Boutique. Imagine Financial Services providing financial clarity, education and peace of mind for women.

For additional information, contact [email protected] or 760-472-5155 or visit http://www.imaginefinancialservices.com.

Submitted by Imagine Financial Services.