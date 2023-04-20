Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Community invited to attend free financial planning workshop

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/20/2023 at 7:46pm

Marianne Nolte will give a workshop on financial planning, April 29-30 at River Village. Village News/Marcy Browe photo

BONSALL – The community is invited to attend a free Money-Talk workshop, Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, from 2:30-3 p.m. at River Village Plaza, 5256 S. Mission Road, Suite 1005, in Bonsall with speaker Marianne Nolte, CFP, owner of Imagine Financial Services of Fallbrook

This workshop will help anyone who has financial questions about Secure Act 2.0, Social Security and more?

The free 30-minute workshop will be held in conjunction with The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce Mother's Day Boutique. Imagine Financial Services providing financial clarity, education and peace of mind for women.

For additional information, contact [email protected] or 760-472-5155 or visit http://www.imaginefinancialservices.com.

Submitted by Imagine Financial Services.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/21/2023 08:12