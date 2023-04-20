Consultants meet with groups about superintendent replacement

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Consultants helping the board find a new superintendent for the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District have been busy meeting with school and district staff, as well as community members, for the past two weeks. They are on a tight timeline with the goal of having the new leader of the area's largest employer on board by July 1.

At a town hall meeting on April 12, about 35 people attended a casual meeting to discuss what the community wanted to see in a new superintendent. The event and an online survey have been promoted on the district's web pa...